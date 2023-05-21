Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Foot Locker stock traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,274,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,852. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $119,004,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
