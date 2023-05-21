Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 751.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.43 ($9.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on FRES. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.02) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 650 ($8.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 800 ($10.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.52) to GBX 800 ($10.02) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FRES opened at GBX 664.80 ($8.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 808.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 637.20 ($7.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.49).

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 4,482.76%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

