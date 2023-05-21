Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Announces Earnings Results

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 1,323.18%.

Gaucho Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VINO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 152,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

