GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.
About GEE Group
Read More
