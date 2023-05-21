Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $834.21 million and $1.34 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.59 or 0.99998342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.56353439 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,176,124.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars.

