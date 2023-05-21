General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

