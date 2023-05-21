Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO opened at $4.24 on Friday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

