Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $560,804.46

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 56.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $560,804.46 and approximately $83.02 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

