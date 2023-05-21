Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Genie Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.86.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

