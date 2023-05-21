Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,609. The firm has a market cap of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

