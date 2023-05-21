Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GDHG) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Golden Heaven Group’s (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 22nd. Golden Heaven Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 2.5 %
GDHG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.
About Golden Heaven Group
