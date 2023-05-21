Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

