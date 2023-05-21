Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,786.39 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $238,534.41 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,786.39 or 0.10354851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
