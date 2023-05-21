Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. HSBC lifted their price target on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

