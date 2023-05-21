Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.