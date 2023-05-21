Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.