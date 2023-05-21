Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.