Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Griffon stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.49. 529,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.03%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

