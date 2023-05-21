Guggenheim Increases Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $14.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
