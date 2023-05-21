Guggenheim Increases Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $14.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

About Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.