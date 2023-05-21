Head-To-Head Contrast: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -440.87% -97.13% -69.92% Halozyme Therapeutics 25.76% 184.32% 16.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 3 0 2.60 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 264.84%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 5.59 -$2.10 billion ($1.03) -1.24 Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 6.76 $202.13 million $1.31 25.86

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.