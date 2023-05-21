Head-To-Head Review: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval Corporate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval Corporate 9.16% 15.03% 6.66% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval Corporate $5.17 billion 3.03 $446.58 million $1.19 31.79 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.04 $2.54 million $0.08 68.56

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alfa Laval Corporate has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Alfa Laval Corporate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval Corporate 2 5 1 0 1.88 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus target price of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 613.72%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.35%. Given Alfa Laval Corporate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval Corporate is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Alfa Laval Corporate has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alfa Laval Corporate beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment offers decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling, and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production, and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

