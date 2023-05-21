Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

About Hertz Global



The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally.

