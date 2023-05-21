Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
Shares of HTZ stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.
About Hertz Global
