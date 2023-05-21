HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Tops $293,984.21

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $293,984.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.90 or 1.00010642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00449273 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $240,052.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

