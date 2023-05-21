Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.