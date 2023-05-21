HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $895.59 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $440,608.56 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

