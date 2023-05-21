Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

