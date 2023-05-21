Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMCGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,988,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,360.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

