Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HMC opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
