HSBC Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $143.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Copa Trading Down 1.0 %

Copa stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Copa by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

