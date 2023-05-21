HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.56) to GBX 671 ($8.41) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

