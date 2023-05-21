HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $729.60.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.32 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.