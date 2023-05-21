ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $238.03 million and $5.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,827,986 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,788,452.1382178 with 957,788,545.2811189 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26108421 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,450,026.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

