ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.14. 144,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.