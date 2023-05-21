Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

