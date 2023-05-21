iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

IMBI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iMedia Brands Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

