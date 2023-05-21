Immutable X (IMX) Tops One Day Volume of $13.42 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $406.83 million and $13.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

