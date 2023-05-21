Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for approximately 2.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. 1,905,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,068. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $63.06 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte Company Profile

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.