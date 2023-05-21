Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,510. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

