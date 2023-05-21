InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
InfuSystem Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.