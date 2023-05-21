InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

