Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $29,730.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innodata Stock Down 0.9 %

INOD stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

