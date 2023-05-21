Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $98.70. 84,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,297. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innospec by 64.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Innospec by 5.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

