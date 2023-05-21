Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $12,802.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 1,480 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,802.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 362,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,777. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amtech Systems Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.