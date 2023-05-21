Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($187.82).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 450 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £225 ($281.85).

On Friday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 445 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £226.95 ($284.29).

On Friday, February 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 439 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £223.89 ($280.46).

Centaur Media Price Performance

CAU opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.68.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

