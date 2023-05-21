Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSP. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

