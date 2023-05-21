Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Position Lifted by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned about 2.75% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB stock remained flat at $17.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,877. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

