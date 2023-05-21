Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Investar Price Performance

Investar stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 6,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. Investar has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,407 shares of company stock valued at $120,106. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investar by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

