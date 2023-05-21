IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
