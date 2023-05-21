IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

