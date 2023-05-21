iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $197,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

USMV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 2,779,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

