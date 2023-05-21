iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,316,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,598,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

