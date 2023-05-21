Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ISDR opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

See Also

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.