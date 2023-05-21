J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.18.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.89. 770,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,873. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.