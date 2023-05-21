Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $195.29 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $195,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,664. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

